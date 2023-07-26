Sunday, July 30, 2023

Brunch and Karaoke (All You Can Eat & Bottomless Mimosa) at Hidden Gym

1508 14th St. NW, DC
Logan Circle

Hidden Gym

$40+

About This Event

The brunch is all-you-can-eat buffet and all-you-can-drink bottomless mimosa, including tax & gratuity! For foodies, this doesn’t get any better as we throw this party. Please be on time for the grand festivities.

It is accompanied by Karaoke. Come and have some fun, food, music, and cocktails. Song Book is available online, but we provide tablets as well. Signing up to sing is contactless via internet. It can be done through a person’s smart phone or our tablets. We have a 3 step sanitation process which involves disinfecting the mics, giving them an ultraviolet bath, then applying a disposable microphone cover.

Date

Sunday, July 30, 2023 02:00 pm

Location

Hidden Gym
