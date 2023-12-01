BrownTown Comedy Show for Gaza Relief
Sunday, December 10, 2023

BrownTown Comedy Show for Gaza Relief

740 Water St SW, Washington DC, District of Columbia 20024, US
Navy Yard // Southwest Waterfront

Union Stage

Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.unionstage.com/shows/browntown-feat-badar-tareen/

About This Event

See the funniest South Asian and Middle Eastern comics from NYC to DC on 12/10 at the Wharf!!! Proceeds will benefit humanitarian relief efforts in Gaza. 🇵🇸 Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.unionstage.com/shows/browntown-feat-badar-tareen/

Half the tickets are gone and this show will sell out!!

This show will feature the best and brownest comedians, including:

· Shafi Hossain (Comedy Cellar, named one of Funniest Comedians at NY Comedy Festival)
· Badar Tareen (DC Improv, Broadway Comedy Club, BrownTown)
· Zubi Ahmed (Kutti Gang, Ramy Season 3)
· Bassam Shawl (The Stand, named “comic to watch” at NY Comedy Festival)
· Rola Z (NY Arab-American Comedy Festival, Kennedy Center, Washingtonian)
· Tim Miller (Comedy Central, DC Improv)
· Sofia Javed (DC Improv, Washington Post)

Sunday, December 10, 2023 06:30 pm
Doors open at 05:30 pm

Union Stage
