Thursday, June 22, 2023

BrownTown Comedy Show

1523 22nd St. NW, DC
Dupont Circle

DC Comedy Loft

$15

About This Event

The BrownTown standup comedy show is on 6-22 at the DC Comedy Loft and we always sell out. This show will feature Maria Sanchez, Jamal Russel, Omar Sharief, Christian Escoto, Ivi Demi, Jasmine Burton, and Badar Tareen. BrownTown is the only show that features two lawyers of color who ask a white comedian surprise questions on race that are hilarious.

Date

Thursday, June 22, 2023 08:00 pm
Doors open at 07:30 pm

Location

