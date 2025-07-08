Broccoli Block Party
Saturday, August 9, 2025

Broccoli Block Party

1201 Half Street Southwest, Washington, DC

The Bullpen

About This Event

We’re shutting down the Southwest with the Broccoli City Block Party—powered by Basement R&B 🫶🏾. This is DC’s ultimate summer celebration, featuring a stacked DJ lineup including DJ Flow, King Flexxa, Bearded Drummer, DJ Bo, and DJ K-Meta 🎧.

Pull up for a day full of music, dancing, food trucks, curated vendors, and surprise pop-ups that’ll keep the energy high from start to finish. Whether you’re posted up in GA or vibing VIP on the Upper Deck, this is the day party you’ve been waiting for 🔥.

Date

Saturday, August 9, 2025 02:00 pm

Location

The Bullpen
