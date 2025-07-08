Broccoli Block Party

We’re shutting down the Southwest with the Broccoli City Block Party—powered by Basement R&B 🫶🏾. This is DC’s ultimate summer celebration, featuring a stacked DJ lineup including DJ Flow, King Flexxa, Bearded Drummer, DJ Bo, and DJ K-Meta 🎧.

Pull up for a day full of music, dancing, food trucks, curated vendors, and surprise pop-ups that’ll keep the energy high from start to finish. Whether you’re posted up in GA or vibing VIP on the Upper Deck, this is the day party you’ve been waiting for 🔥.