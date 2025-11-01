Broadway Masterclass

Broadway Master Class & Mini Concert with Christine Dwyer & Matt DeAngelis

In partnership with The Theatre Lab

Experience Broadway up close at the Atlas Performing Arts Center! Acclaimed Broadway performers Christine Dwyer (Wicked, Waitress) and Matt DeAngelis (Hair, Waitress, American Idiot) will lead a dynamic master class with students from The Theatre Lab School of the Dramatic Arts.

Audience members are invited to observe as Christine and Matt coach participants on stage presence, song selection, and the art of authentic performance—offering a rare behind-the-scenes look at the process of shaping Broadway-caliber storytelling.

Then, to cap off the Master Class, Christine and Matt will take the stage for a special mini-concert, performing select numbers that showcase the powerhouse vocals and stage presence that have made them Broadway favorites.

Don’t miss this unforgettable blend of learning and live performance—perfect for theatre lovers, aspiring artists, and anyone who wants to be inspired by Broadway’s best.

This engagement of Matt DeAngelis and Christine Dwyer is made possible in part through the Special Presenter Initiatives program of Mid Atlantic Arts with support from the National Endowment for the Arts and DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities.