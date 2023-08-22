Les Dames d’Escoffier DC’s biennial symposium titled ‘Bringing It to The Table: Talk. Taste. Transform.’ will feature compelling discussions around advancing a Food Bill of Rights, building sustainable food systems, the changing dynamic between restaurants and guests, and much more. Attendees will learn about lacto-fermentation and join sake, coffee, wine, honey or olive oil tastings, all led by leading women professionals. The full day event will have multiple breakout sessions where guests learn more through talks, tastings and discussions; local culinary school bakers and best-selling cookbook authors will be highlighted with corresponding bake and book sales.