Bridges Golf Tournament

Join us for an unforgettable day on the green at our upcoming Golf Tournament on August 15, hosted in partnership with NovaSalud, Inc. — a dedicated organization advancing health equity through free, culturally competent HIV/STI testing and prevention education.

This exciting event will benefit both NovaSalud’s mission and Bridges to Independence’s work to guide individuals and families from homelessness to stability and independence.

Together, we’re doing more than raising funds — we’re uniting the Arlington community through collaboration, awareness, and a shared commitment to health, housing, and hope.

Whether you’re ready to hit the course or cheer from the sidelines, your presence makes a powerful impact.

Come help us build bridges to brighter tomorrows.

REGISTRATION CLOSES ON August 5th, 2025