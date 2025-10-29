Bridge District Cuffing Season Series

Find your match this Cuffing Season at an event that is part dating show, part comedy night, and 100% a vibe. Join us outdoors at the Bridge District for an interactive evening emcee’d by @highvibesbyonose, where guests take the stage and deliver hilarious (and heartfelt) pitches to help their single friends find love.

With the crowd as matchmakers, vibe-checkers, and maybe even date material themselves, this isn’t your average night out—it’s your shot at connection, laughter, and maybe cuffing season success.

What to Expect:

Live “Pitch a Friend” dating show starting at 7PM

2–3 minute presentations to convince the crowd why your friend is the total package

Atlas Brew Works will be onsite sampling their latest brews

A pop-up food truck serving eats all evening

Outdoor hangout vibes with plenty of laughs and potential sparks

Tickets:

🎟 General Admission – Enjoy the show, drinks, food, and maybe meet someone new.

– Enjoy the show, drinks, food, and maybe meet someone new. 🎤 Pitcher Ticket – Sign up to pitch your friend! You’ll be contacted before the event to submit your slides (due morning of the event). Pitchers and their friends must check in upon arrival.

This isn’t just another happy hour. It’s matchmaking, comedy, and community—all rolled into one unforgettable night.