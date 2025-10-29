Bridge District Cuffing Season Series

Saturday, November 1st, 2025 @ 2:00:pm
Adams Morgan PorchFest
Adams Morgan, Washington, DC
Sandlot AnacostiaMore details
Find your match this Cuffing Season at an event that is part dating show, part comedy night, and 100% a vibe. Join us outdoors at the Bridge District for an interactive evening emcee’d by @highvibesbyonose, where guests take the stage and deliver hilarious (and heartfelt) pitches to help their single friends find love.
With the crowd as matchmakers, vibe-checkers, and maybe even date material themselves, this isn’t your average night out—it’s your shot at connection, laughter, and maybe cuffing season success.
What to Expect:
Tickets:
This isn’t just another happy hour. It’s matchmaking, comedy, and community—all rolled into one unforgettable night.
InterestsComedy, Dating, Events, Food + Drink, Outdoor Activities
NeighborhoodBridge District, Anacostia
