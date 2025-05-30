Brewed with Pride: Limited Edition Beer & Gear at Bluejacket

Sunday, July 20th, 2025 @ 2:00:pm
DC Polo Society Summer Vibes Social Series - July 20
Congressional Polo Club
BluejacketMore details
WHAT: Bluejacket is celebrating World Pride 2025 with the release of a brand-new beer, Many Colors, a dry-hopped rice lager brewed with Motueka and El Dorado hops. Expect crisp, clean flavors with hints of lime blossom, golden melon, and stone fruit. Limited-edition Pride Baseball Jerseys and T-Shirts will also be available.
WHEN: June 8, 2025
WHERE: Bluejacket – 300 Tingey St SE, Washington, D.C.
WHY: To honor and celebrate Pride Month, Bluejacket is donating $1 from every pint and 4-pack of Many Colors and $5 from every Pride jersey and shirt to the DC LGBTQ+ Community Center.
Share with friends