Brent Cobb and The Fixin’s w/Goldstar

BRENT COBB AND THE FIXIN’S

One of country’s most respected and beloved artists, Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Brent Cobb will release his new album, Ain’t Rocked in a While, on July 11—the first project he’s recorded with his band, The Fixin’s. Produced by Cobb and Oran Thornton, Ain’t Rocked in a While captures the electric energy of his live shows and finds Cobb returning to his roots, as he blends his timeless country sound with influences from the classic rock bands he grew up listening to. Throughout his acclaimed career, Cobb has released five studio albums and toured relentlessly including countless sold-out headline dates as well as shows with Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, The Red Clay Strays and more. In addition to his work as an artist, Cobb is also an esteemed songwriter with cuts by Combs, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Hailey Whitters, Whiskey Myers and many more.