Saturday, June 29, 2024

1510 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, Virginia 20007, US
Georgetown

Alkova

Reserve your spot: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/925930722717?aff=oddtdtcreator

About This Event

Sunscape Collective is a DMV-based wellness collective that hosts community wellness events with the goal of creating a safe and uplifting space for people to connect with themselves and others. Join us for BREATHE + BLOOM, our upcoming summer workshop on Saturday, June 29th designed to nourish your mind, body, and soul. Immerse yourself in the soothing vibrations of a dual sound bath led by Taylor and Yassi. Tap into your creativity with a hands-on pressed flower art workshop led by Lindsey, where you’ll create beautiful keepsakes inspired by nature. Refresh your senses with tasty mocktails made with Olipop and samples from IQ Bar. This event is the perfect opportunity to add a touch of nourishment, creativity, and connection to your weekend. We can’t wait to see you there!

Agenda:

12:45pm – Doors Open

1:00-1:45pm – Sound Bath w/ Taylor and Yassi

1:45-2:00pm – Refreshments (Mocktails from Olipop & Samples from IQ Bar)

2:00-3:00pm – Pressed Flower Art Workshop

Date

Saturday, June 29, 2024 01:00 pm
Doors open at 12:45 pm

