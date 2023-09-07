Saturday, September 30, 2023

Breaking Ground: The Other Side of the Hallway

1333 H St. NE, DC

Atlas Performing Arts Center

About This Event

The Other Side of the Hallway follows a group of LGBTQIA+ students of color in a job placement community college program trying to navigate how to better their lives. They have become stagnant- and comfortable- in toxic relationships, violent family structures, and unaddressed mental and physical health.

Date

Saturday, September 30, 2023 07:00 pm

Location

Atlas Performing Arts Center
