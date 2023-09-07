Breaking Ground: The Other Side of the Hallway

Wednesday, October 11th, 2023 @ 6:00:pm
Fall CiNoMatic Movie Series at Alethia Tanner Park Final Screening
Alethia Tanner Park
Atlas Performing Arts CenterMore details
The Other Side of the Hallway follows a group of LGBTQIA+ students of color in a job placement community college program trying to navigate how to better their lives. They have become stagnant- and comfortable- in toxic relationships, violent family structures, and unaddressed mental and physical health.
