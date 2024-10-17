Grief Is for People: Sloane Crosley in Conversation with Rachel Syme

Sloane Crosley is the author of the New York Times bestselling books Grief Is for People, How Did You Get This Number, and I Was Told There’d Be Cake. She served as editor of The Best American Travel Writing series and is featured in The Library of America’s 50 Funniest American Writers, The Best American Nonrequired Reading, Phillip Lopate’s The Contemporary American Essay, and others.

The prolific comedic essayist talks about her new book and how humor can help us get through difficult times.

Rachel Syme, a staff writer at the New Yorker, will moderate the evening.





About Tragedy + Time

Referencing Mark Twain’s quote that “comedy equals tragedy plus time,” this series of classes, discussions, and shows focuses on grief through the lens of comedy. Tragedy + Time is part of the Center’s Arts & Wellbeing programming.