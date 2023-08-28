Brazilian Zouk Dance Class + Dance Social

Join us for an unforgettable evening of music, dance, and community impact at a Pop-up Fundraiser Brazilian Zouk Social for Inspira Dance held by KAMA DC!

On Sunday, we are bringing the rhythm and energy of Brazilian Zouk to La Cosecha, the vibrant heart of Latin American culinary and cultural experiences. And the best part? Your donation ticket will directly contribute to bringing dance programs to schools in the DMV area, providing students with the opportunity to explore the transformative power of dance, at no cost to them!

100% of the profits from this event will go to local nonprofit organizations. 50% to Inspira Dance school program and 50% to KAMA DC, a grassroots organization in Washington DC which provides a platform for immigrants in the DMV to share their skills and stories. So get dressed up and help us inspire the next generation at this exclusive event, in the La Cosecha Market’s beautiful and spacious second-floor gallery event space with our talented local DJ Chapibol. DJ Chapibol is a local DC DJ from Cochabamba, Bolivia.