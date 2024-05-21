Brazilian June Party / Festa Junina with Forróçacana

First Brazilian June Festival in the District: join the lively traditional Brazilian summer celebration!

Join the vibrant Brazilian community in the DMV for the first large-scale Festa Junina, which is Brazil’s second largest festival after Carnival and just as fun! Celebrated throughout the month of June in Brazil, experience the unique and lively music, dances, food, and customs of this tradition, marked by colorful decorations, traditional foods, lively forró music, and quadrilha (like Brazilian square dancing and two-step).

Brazilian arts org EducArte proudly presents Brazil’s most innovative and one of the biggest forró bands, Forrocacana, celebrating 25 years of thrilling audiences with their high-energy music. Forróçacana emerged in 1997 from the union of a young group of musicians who were heavily inspired by forró legends Luiz Gonzaga, Jackson do Pandeiro, and Dominguinhos. Their unique style, born from three decades of performance, combines traditional forró with other Brazilian rhythms such as samba and choro, while also drawing from other influences such as rock and reggae music. They have made several global international tours and they now perform for the first time in Washington, DC.

This a fun-for-all all event, welcoming all persons.

This is a family-friendly event. All ages are welcome.

Presented by EducArte.