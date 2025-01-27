Braising with Julia: A Culinary Tribute to Julia Child’s Kitchen
Sunday, February 16, 2025

Braising with Julia: A Culinary Tribute to Julia Child’s Kitchen

Galería, 1280 4th Street NE Washington, DC 20002 United States

Union Market

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

About This Event

Celebrate the legendary Julia Child in this unforgettable hands-on class that combines history, technique, and delicious food. Braising with Julia: A Culinary Tribute will teach you the art of braising through Julia’s signature dish, Boeuf Bourguignon while honoring her incredible legacy. This special class features guest speaker Paula Johnson, Curator at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History and author of the book Julia Child’s Kitchen. Paula will share captivating stories about Julia’s life, her groundbreaking kitchens, and the incredible museum exhibit that preserves the space where she revolutionized American home cooking. GET TICKETS NOW!

Class Highlights:

  • Dive into Julia Child’s world with stories about her impact on American home cooking.
  • Master the art of braising under the guidance of a Michelin-trained chef.
  • Take home a signed copy of Paula Johnson’s Julia Child’s Kitchen to continue exploring Julia’s culinary legacy.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, February 16, 2025 03:00 pm

Location

Union Market
View Map