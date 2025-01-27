Braising and Stewing: Beef Bourguignon

Master the art of braising and stewing with the classic French dish, Beef Bourguignon, in this hands-on class. This rich and hearty stew is made by slowly braising tender beef in a flavorful wine-based broth with aromatic vegetables, herbs, and mushrooms, creating a luxurious, melt-in-your-mouth meal. Through this class, you’ll learn the techniques behind developing deep flavors, like browning meat to enhance the umami, deglazing with wine, and simmering to tender perfection.

What You’ll Learn:

The fundamentals of browning meat to develop deep, savory flavors.

How to deglaze the pan with wine and incorporate aromatic vegetables and herbs for a rich broth.

The art of braising and simmering to make the beef tender and infuse the dish with incredible flavor.

Balancing flavors by seasoning the meat and finishing with a touch of richness.

Hands-On:

Prepare a Beef Bourguignon from scratch, mastering the technique of browning the beef, deglazing, and simmering to create a perfect stew.

Learn how to incorporate mushrooms, herbs, and vegetables for a beautifully balanced dish.

By the end of the class, you’ll be equipped with the knowledge to prepare this comforting and elegant dish at home. Beef Bourguignon is perfect for cozy dinners, family gatherings, or impressing guests with its luxurious depth of flavor. Add this timeless French recipe to your cooking repertoire and enjoy a satisfying meal made from simple yet high-quality ingredients.