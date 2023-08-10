Welcome to Bracket + Brews, the ultimate event for music enthusiasts and casual listeners alike! Our event is not your average music debate – it’s an interactive + engaging experience that captures the personal and communal nature of music. If you’re a fan of healthy debates about your favorite artists, albums, and songs, you won’t want to miss out on this event.

We’ve taken the March Madness bracket-style voting process and replaced basketball with music. Join us at City State Brewery’s relaxed and comfortable space, where we’ve curated an atmosphere that fosters warm and welcoming conversations. Enjoy some drinks as you connect, confer, and debate your music preferences, histories, and joys.

At Bracket + Brews, we’re all about creating a community of music enthusiasts who share their passion. Our ultimate goal is to provide a memorable experience that you’ll want to come back to and share with your friends. We hope to reignite healthy debates and discussions around a topic that people are truly passionate about – music.

This month’s bracket topic is “battle of the divas” and we can’t wait to hear your opinion on the matter. We know who runs the world (girls) but let’s decide which diva rises to the top! Come prepared to engage in lively debates, recite lyrics and vote with fellow music enthusiasts as we determine the ultimate winner.

So grab a drink and join the conversation. Let’s find out who’s taking the crown at Bracket and Brews – the ultimate music showdown event!

Warm up for the event with our curated playlist on Apple Music + Spotify ! (battle of the diva’s playlist coming soon!)

City State Brewery can be hard to find – use the directional info here to help you navigate. This link includes informational videos to use if you’re driving, using the metro, or walking.