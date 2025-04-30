Bra and Order: Legalitease

Beaver and Buttstuff, “Attorneys at Law”*, hereby summon you to attend an extra-special burlesque and variety “tribute” to crime, justice, and lovers of both!

This Sexy Vixens Unit will feature an all-star lineup of your favorite unusual suspects, AND a portion of proceeds will be donated to Immigration Equality, a non-profit that provides direct legal services, engages in advocacy, and participates in impact litigation to protect and advance the rights of LGBTQ and HIV-positive immigrants.

Be there, or a default judgment may be entered against you without notice.

*Beaver and Buttstuff are not authorized to practice law in any jurisdiction

Doors: 6:30 p.m.

Show: 7:30 p.m.