Bra and Order: Legalitease
Wednesday, May 21, 2025

1523 22nd St NW, Washington, DC 20037
Dupont Circle

Bier Baron Tavern/DC Comedy Loft

The Jury Pool - Reserved seating close to the proceedings, entry into the "jury selection" raffle, and special VIP swag. ($30) The Gallery - General admission seating (Adv: $20 | At Door: $25) Can't attend but still want to contribute? We have a pay-what-you'd-like donation ticket available as well!

About This Event

Beaver and Buttstuff, “Attorneys at Law”*, hereby summon you to attend an extra-special burlesque and variety “tribute” to crime, justice, and lovers of both!

This Sexy Vixens Unit will feature an all-star lineup of your favorite unusual suspects, AND a portion of proceeds will be donated to Immigration Equality, a non-profit that provides direct legal services, engages in advocacy, and participates in impact litigation to protect and advance the rights of LGBTQ and HIV-positive immigrants.

Be there, or a default judgment may be entered against you without notice.

*Beaver and Buttstuff are not authorized to practice law in any jurisdiction

Doors: 6:30 p.m.
Show: 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 07:30 pm
Doors open at 06:30 pm

Bier Baron Tavern/DC Comedy Loft
