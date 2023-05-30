Bourbon Blending Class with District Made Spirits

Sunday, July 2nd, 2023 @ 4:00:pm
THE GARDEN
Wild Days rooftop at the Eaton Hotel
Community Submitted
District Made Spirits DistilleryMore details
Make your own version of District Made Straight Bourbon Whiskey! Join District Made Spirits Co-Founder and Head Distiller in a Bourbon blending session on June 18th. You’ll learn about the art and science of marrying whiskey and how to create a unique dram showcasing each expression’s best qualities. Gain a deeper understanding of the mingling process before developing a personalized version to take home.
Share with friends