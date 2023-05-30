Community Submitted

Sunday, June 18, 2023

Bourbon Blending Class with District Made Spirits

1135 Okie St. NE, DC

District Made Spirits Distillery

$75

About This Event

Make your own version of District Made Straight Bourbon Whiskey! Join District Made Spirits Co-Founder and Head Distiller in a Bourbon blending session on June 18th. You’ll learn about the art and science of marrying whiskey and how to create a unique dram showcasing each expression’s best qualities. Gain a deeper understanding of the mingling process before developing a personalized version to take home.

