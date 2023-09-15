Boulderfest – DC – 2023

Boulderfest is an electric, all-day community celebration featuring a youth and adult climbing competition, entertainment, music, food trucks, raffles and community connection! It’s open to everyone, and the competition is geared for all climbers, from beginners to experts.

Boulderfest will have three rounds of competition, open to all levels and ages 13+. Bouldering Project Youth Team Members of all ages are allowed to compete. Youth younger than 13 who would like to compete may request an exception by emailing [email protected].

You must register for one time slot. Time slots: Round 1 (9:30-12:30 p.m.), Round 2 (1-4 p.m.), Round 3 (4:30-7:30 p.m.)

You will self-select into a difficulty category when you arrive at the gym on September 30. Difficulty levels: beginner (yellow-green), Intermediate (purple-black), advanced (blue-white).

Each round will be capped at 100 competitors.

Competitors should sign up for the category where, climbing at their absolute best, it would be challenging, but doable, for them to climb 10 or more boulders within the category.

Have questions? Reach out to [email protected]