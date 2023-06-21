Bottoms Up Comedy: An Open Bar + Stand-Up Comedy Show

Montenegro Comedy presents Bottoms Up Comedy. This is an open bar and stand-up comedy show with the best talent in the DMV and beyond. For only $25, not only do you get an open bar, but you also get a great comedy show too. Our headliner for July 7th is Cerrome Russell (DC Improv). Cerrome Russell was born and raised in Sumter County, GA, and started his career while serving in the United States Marine Corps. He was first exposed to a broader audience as a cast member on the 2nd Season of BET’s popular prank show Hell Date. Now, Cerrome has performed all over the country on college campuses and military installations worldwide. He has opened for comedians such as Hannibal Burress. Doors/Open bar begins at 8 PM, the show is from 9-11 PM. Tickets are on sale now and space is limited! (Tickets may not be available at the door.) Tickets are online on Eventbrite or montenegrocomedy.com.