Bottomless Brunch
Monday, January 1, 2024

476 K St. NW, Suite D, DC

dLeña

$65

About This Event

dLeña by Chef Richard Sandoval is excited to announce distinct holiday programming to celebrate the festive season. The modern Mexican concept gives back to the Latin chef community with a special cohort program, while unveiling its new proprietary tequila bottles, and offering expanded brunch service on Black Friday, Christmas Eve, and New Year’s Day, with a special prix fixe menu and live music on New Year’s Eve.

Monday, January 1, 2024 10:00 am

dLeña
