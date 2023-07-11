Boozy Baking Class

Wednesday, July 12th, 2023 @ 6:00:pm
#FrayLife Skate + Date
Kraken Kourts & Skates
Bread & Water BakeryMore details
Candy is Dandy, but Liquor is quicker”…Wonka.
In this Boozey Baking class you will make the following:
*Baileys Irish cream Chocolate swirl N.Y. Cheesecake
*Korbel Champagne Chocolate Truffles
*Mojito French Macarons
* Rum/salted Caramel bread pudding
*Drunken Jamaican Gingerbread cake
Partly demonstration, mostly hands on.
This is another mirror class of the “Art of French Desserts”, and encompasses a briskly moving manifest of delicious Desserts suitable for most any time of the year.
Integrating the Macaron Master Class, it folds in a sumptuous salted caramel bread pudding, Korbel Champagne Truffles, and a genuine N.Y. Cheesecake made with Bailey’s.
InterestsEvents, Food + Drink
Share with friends