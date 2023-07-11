Sunday, July 16, 2023

Boozy Baking Class

1512 Belle View Blvd. Alexandria, VA
Alexandria

Bread & Water Bakery

$109+

Candy is Dandy, but Liquor is quicker”…Wonka.

In this Boozey Baking class you will make the following:

*Baileys Irish cream Chocolate swirl N.Y. Cheesecake

*Korbel Champagne Chocolate Truffles

*Mojito French Macarons

* Rum/salted Caramel bread pudding

*Drunken Jamaican Gingerbread cake

Partly demonstration, mostly hands on.

This is another mirror class of the “Art of French Desserts”, and encompasses a briskly moving manifest of delicious Desserts suitable for most any time of the year.

Integrating the Macaron Master Class, it folds in a sumptuous salted caramel bread pudding, Korbel Champagne Truffles, and a genuine N.Y. Cheesecake made with Bailey’s.

Sunday, July 16, 2023 06:30 pm

Bread & Water Bakery
