Booty Rex Queer Pride Dance Party

Friday, June 23rd, 2023 @ 10:00:am
Smithsonian Tech Exhibit Opening
National Museum of of Natural History
Black CatMore details
June is upon us, and that means the grand yearly return of BOOTY REX, D.C.’s quintessentially queer Pride party putting the “ART” in “stalwart.” Join Black Cat as they bring the #AnthologyofBooty and #She.Rex crews together once again, and assemble a fresh and familiar contingent of visionary and legendary D.C. talent
InterestsEvents, Dance, LGBTQ, Live performances
Share with friends