Friday, June 9, 2023

Booty Rex Queer Pride Dance Party

1811 14th St. NW, DC

Black Cat

$20+

June is upon us, and that means the grand yearly return of BOOTY REX, D.C.’s quintessentially queer Pride party putting the “ART” in “stalwart.” Join Black Cat as they bring the #AnthologyofBooty and #She.Rex crews together once again, and assemble a fresh and familiar contingent of visionary and legendary D.C. talent

EventsDanceLGBTQLive performances

