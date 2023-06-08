Thursday, July 6, 2023

Bootcamp Fitness Class at Founders Row

109 Founders Avenue Falls Church, VA 22046
Northern Virginia

Market Square

$20

About This Event

Work up a sweat with DC Fray + Founders Row during this outdoor bootcamp fitness class, led by an expert trainer!

Each ticket comes with the 1-hour, trainer-lead class as well as hibiscus water and snacks. Be one of the first 25 people to sign up to receive free Fray Fitness swag. 

Want to attend for free? Become a VIP Fraylife member for just $14/month and snag two free tickets to this event. Plus, members get unlimited digital content, social sport league discounts and exclusive offers like free and discounted tickets delivered to their inbox.

Date

Thursday, July 6, 2023 06:30 pm

Location

Market Square
