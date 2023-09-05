The Farm and Tasting Room will be open from 12-7pm on Sunday, September 10. And from 12-4pm we are hosting a one-of-a-kind special event! We are excited to welcome Backwater Books to an event for All Ages… Books & Beers in the Barn! Adults and children can browse the vast selection of new books, fun gifts, and more as we transform our Private Event Barn into a bookstore (with adult and children books). Adults can enjoy a farm brewed beer (or seltzer) while they shop.

All seating & space is first come first served on the farm… We have indoor seating, a covered tent, and plenty of outdoor space to spread out with your own chairs or blankets.

Taco Bar Food Truck will be serving their authentic nachos, tacos, burritos, and more. We are also welcoming local baker, Bad Cookie with their one-of-a-kind homemade sweet treats!

Backwater Books is an independent bookstore in Old Ellicott City (neighbors of Manor Hill Tavern). Started by former teachers Alli and Matt Krist in 2022, Backwater Books carries a variety of titles for young and old. We look forward to having them on the farm for the first time ever!