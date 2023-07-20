Bookmaking with Jeanette Bolden

Transformer is honored to announce Am I the Past, Am I the Future – the public component of E20: Printmaking. E20: Printmaking marks the 20th year Transformer’s Exercises for Emerging Artists program, an annual peer critique and mentorship program for DC area based emerging artists.

Centered on a different artistic discipline each year of the program, E20: Printmaking has been supporting four artists – Jeanette Bolden, Shyama Kuver, Korey Richardson, and Varvara Sergeevna Tokareva – in their professional development and exploration of new techniques and approaches to printmaking. Am I the Past, Am I the Future is the culminating group exhibition of E20: Printmaking, with the artists collaboratively creating new artworks.

During this bookmaking workshop, participants will create a personal pictorial dictionary and expand upon the meaning of their chosen images as a group.