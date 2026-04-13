Book Talk: Molly Irani of Chai Pani

Molly Irani, the visionary cofounder of the James Beard Award–winning restaurant Chai Pani, shares her passion for hospitality that puts people first. In Service Ready, Molly takes readers on their inspiring journey to the heights of culinary and professional success. While she and her husband learned to run a restaurant, Molly created a groundbreaking work culture with industry-leading retention rates. They have fostered a loyal team and legions of fans and have since launched multiple Chai Pani locations, the fast casual spin-off, Botiwalla, and the spice business, Spicewalla.