Book Talk: Marc Masters – High Bias: The Distorted History of the Cassette Tape / performances by Canandaigua & Nice Breeze

Join us for a conversation between Marc Masters and Jeff Krulik about Marc’s new book High Bias: The Distorted History of the Cassette Tape. Followed by Q&A and performances by Canandaigua and Nice Breeze.

The cassette tape was a revolution. Cheap, portable, and reusable, this small plastic rectangle changed music history. Make your own tapes! Trade them with friends! Tape over the ones you don’t like! The cassette tape upended pop culture, creating movements and uniting communities. In “High Bias: The Distorted History of the Cassette Tape” (UNC Press, Oct 3, 2023), Marc Masters charts the journey from the invention of the cassette in the early 1960s to its Walkman-led domination in the 1980s, from decline at the hands of compact discs to resurgence among independent music-makers. And he reveals how for so many, tapes meant freedom–to create, to invent, to connect.

In “High Bias,” we meet tape artists who thrive underground; concert tapers who trade bootlegs; mixtape makers who send messages with cassettes; tape hunters who rescue forgotten sounds; and today’s labels who reject streaming and sell music on cassette. Throughout, “High Bias” celebrates the cassette tape as dangerous, vital, and revolutionary.

Marc Masters is a music journalist whose work has appeared in the Washington Post, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, The Wire, and Bandcamp Daily. He is author of No Wave.