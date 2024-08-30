Book Launch: I Am Everything at Sankofa Books!

Join author local Dr. Gillian Berry for a book launch, reading, and signing of her debut children’s book, I Am Everything! Registration for the event is free and you can purchase a pre-order of the book at sankofa.com!

Book Summary: Embark on a journey through the cosmos where the universe unfolds its secrets to two curious children and Nana, their extraordinary guide.As they soar through the galaxies, witnessing the marvels of creation and the world we live in, readers will discover the profound harmony that connects all beings through the life cycle.

Authored by: Dr. Gillian Berry

Inspired by Song Written by: Iffilayo Rao

Illustrated by: Aisha Haider

Edited by: ThirdEye Editing, LLC

Published by: Healing Stories, Animal Party Kiki Books, LLC