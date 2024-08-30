Book Launch: I Am Everything at Sankofa Books!
Saturday, September 14, 2024

Book Launch: I Am Everything at Sankofa Books!

2714 Georgia Ave, Washington, District of Columbia 20001, US
Sankofa Video, Books, & Cafe

This event is free! Register and pre-order I Am Everything from Sankofa at the link below!

About This Event

Join author local Dr. Gillian Berry for a book launch, reading, and signing of her debut children’s book, I Am Everything! Registration for the event is free and you can purchase a pre-order of the book at sankofa.com!

Book Summary: Embark on a journey through the cosmos where the universe unfolds its secrets to two curious children and Nana, their extraordinary guide.As they soar through the galaxies, witnessing the marvels of creation and the world we live in, readers will discover the profound harmony that connects all beings through the life cycle.

Authored by: Dr. Gillian Berry
Inspired by Song Written by: Iffilayo Rao
Illustrated by: Aisha Haider
Edited by: ThirdEye Editing, LLC
Published by: Healing Stories, Animal Party Kiki Books, LLC

Date

Saturday, September 14, 2024 10:00 am
Doors open at 10:00 am

Sankofa Video, Books, & Cafe
