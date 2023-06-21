Boney James and Lalah Hathaway

Thursday, June 29th, 2023 @ 6:30:pm
How D.C. Moves: District Fray’s Summer Party
metrobar
Wolf Trap - Filene CenterMore details
It’s a celebration of smooth, soulful sounds when chart-topping saxophonist Boney James and music royalty Lalah Hathaway come to Wolf Trap. The two superstars recently collaborated on “Coastin’,” a track from James’ latest album Detours (2022), to which Hathaway’s lent her “powerfully expressive voice” (NPR). Kicking off the show is crossover violinist Damien Escobar, in his Wolf Trap debut. “Heaven Knows” this evening will be memorable and full of soul.
InterestsEvents, Concert, Artists, Live performances
