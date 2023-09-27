Bone Appétit II: Featuring Anatomy Eats

Prepare yourself for another spine-tingling soirée as Mess Hall resurrects the dinner party of the season!

A decadent three-course meal prepared by DC Chef Ben Plyraharn will be accompanied by an engaging discussion on the anatomy and physiology of the (animal) body parts being devoured, led by Dr. Jonathan Reisman.

Don’t miss your exclusive opportunity to embark on a journey into the unknown, where the realms of fine dining meet the macabre. Secure your seat at the table!

Event Details:

Dinner One: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM (arrive promptly at 5:30PM for a welcoming cocktail and first bite in our Garage Bay) followed by three seated courses.

OR

Dinner Two: 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM (arrive promptly at 8 for a welcoming cocktail and first bite in our Garage Bay) followed by three seated courses.