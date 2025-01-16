Bon Beke’s Bakery Multi-Course Dinner

Bon Beke’s is a new cafe in the heart of Dupont Circle, DC! They are unveiling a new multi-course tasting menu featuring some of their most popular menu items, at a great price. Experience amazing fresh food and unparalleled hospitality with this dinner event!

Although the menu is pre-determined, you can choose between multiple options at the event. The full menu with each option is below:

Course 1: Dipping Platter with Choice of Chips

Dips: Hummus, Guacamole

Chips: Bagel Chips, Cucumber Slices

Course 2: Sandwich with Choice of Side

Sandwich Option 1: Chicken California (Grilled Chicken served of Focaccia bread with Tomato, Avocado, Spinach, Caramelized Onions, and Honey Mustard sauce)

Sandwich Option 2: French Dip (Roast Beef and Provolone Sandwich with Sauteed Onion, Bon Beke’s Signature Sauce, and Side Au Jus)

Side Options: Salad, Soup, or Fries

Course 3: Rice Bowl Entree

White/Brown Basmati Rice Bowl with your choice of Chicken or Falafel. Served with Roasted Vegetables and Chef’s Special Sauce.

Final Course: Choice of Dessert Pastry or Glass of Beer/Wine

Choose one of Bon Beke’s signature dessert pastries fresh-baked daily or end your meal with a glass of beer or wine.

We hope to see you at Bon Beke’s for this special event! For only $35, you can try generous portions of Bon Beke’s most popular dishes, all while being treated by the amazing group that runs this Dupont cafe.