Bobby’s Boozy Brunch Show

Sunday, October 13, 2024

172 Fleet St., National Harbor, Maryland 20745, US
National Harbor

Bobby McKey's Dueling Piano Bar

$28 for both show ticket and brunch. Bottomless Mimosas +$20

About This Event

Join us for an unforgettable afternoon of live music and side-splitting comedy at Bobby McKey’s Dueling Piano Bar monthly Brunch Show. Get ready to laugh, sing along, and dance the day away in this one-of-a-kind entertainment event. Prices starting at just $28 for BOTH buffet and show. Optional Bottomless Mimosas are available as add-on. Grab your friends and make some Holiday memories.
“WE HAD A BLAST!!! THIS WAS THE MOST FUN WE HAVE HAD SINCE MOVING TO DC 2 YEARS AGO☺️” – Dalynne S.

Date

Sunday, October 13, 2024 12:00 pm
Doors open at 12:00 pm

Location

Bobby McKey's Dueling Piano Bar
