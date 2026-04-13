Bob Moses & Cannons: Afterglow Tour
Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Bob Moses & Cannons: Afterglow Tour

901 Wharf St SW, Washington, DC 20024, US

The Anthem

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About This Event

Bob Moses has gone from underground buzz band to festival favorite thanks to a darkly seductive house sound that combines top-notch songwriting skills with electronic production techniques. Meshing guitar licks, a moody smolder and a dash of dance-floor ambience with lyrical depth and classic songwriting, the duo created a sound that appeals equally to club goers and rock music fans. Translating their sound seamlessly to the live performance realm, years of nonstop global touring – including appearances at every major festival from Glastonbury and Coachella, to EDC, Lollapalooza and beyond – cemented the duo’s reputation as a must see live act. A standout performance on The Ellen Show, a pair of nominations at both the Junos and the Grammys (and a Grammy win), and a top 15 US Alternative radio hit with “Tearing Me Up,” have further sealed the band’s burgeoning mainstream success.

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Date

Wednesday, April 15, 2026 07:30 pm

Location

The Anthem
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