Bob Moses & Cannons: Afterglow Tour

Bob Moses has gone from underground buzz band to festival favorite thanks to a darkly seductive house sound that combines top-notch songwriting skills with electronic production techniques. Meshing guitar licks, a moody smolder and a dash of dance-floor ambience with lyrical depth and classic songwriting, the duo created a sound that appeals equally to club goers and rock music fans. Translating their sound seamlessly to the live performance realm, years of nonstop global touring – including appearances at every major festival from Glastonbury and Coachella, to EDC, Lollapalooza and beyond – cemented the duo’s reputation as a must see live act. A standout performance on The Ellen Show, a pair of nominations at both the Junos and the Grammys (and a Grammy win), and a top 15 US Alternative radio hit with “Tearing Me Up,” have further sealed the band’s burgeoning mainstream success.