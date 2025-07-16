Blue Note Burlesque: Vintage Vibes, Modern Mischief

Monday, August 4th, 2025 @ 11:59:pm
Last Day to Register for Late Summer Pickleball at Bridge District
#FrayLife Rec at Bridge District
Sid Gold's Request Room - DC
A blue note is a musical moment that doesn’t quite land where you expect. And that’s the spirit behind this brand new burlesque revue from DMVariety!
Kick off your weekend early with Blue Note Burlesque, a night of vintage tease and thrilling variety acts that’ll leave you exclaiming “I can’t believe I found this in an alley!” Join Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey alum Jim Dandy, award-winning burlesque performer Delilah Dentata, and guest artists Eva Mystique and Valentina for a night of performances that are a little off-key in all the best ways.
We invite you to stick around after the show – piano karaoke begins right where we leave off. Start your evening with our sensationally skilled performers, end it by absolutely destroying “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
InterestsEvents, Live performances
NeighborhoodNoMa, Union Market
