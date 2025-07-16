Blue Note Burlesque: Vintage Vibes, Modern Mischief
Thursday, July 24, 2025

Blue Note Burlesque: Vintage Vibes, Modern Mischief

1262 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
NoMa Union Market

Sid Gold's Request Room - DC

GA $25

About This Event

A blue note is a musical moment that doesn’t quite land where you expect. And that’s the spirit behind this brand new burlesque revue from DMVariety!

Kick off your weekend early with Blue Note Burlesque, a night of vintage tease and thrilling variety acts that’ll leave you exclaiming “I can’t believe I found this in an alley!” Join Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey alum Jim Dandy, award-winning burlesque performer Delilah Dentata, and guest artists Eva Mystique and Valentina for a night of performances that are a little off-key in all the best ways.

We invite you to stick around after the show – piano karaoke begins right where we leave off. Start your evening with our sensationally skilled performers, end it by absolutely destroying “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Date

Thursday, July 24, 2025 07:30 pm
Doors open at 07:00 pm

Location

Sid Gold's Request Room - DC
