Blue Note Burlesque at Sid Gold’s Request Room

A blue note is a musical moment that doesn’t quite land where you expect. And that’s the spirit behind this burlesque review from DMVariety!

Kick off your weekend early with Blue Note Burlesque, a night of vintage tease and thrilling variety acts that’ll leave you exclaiming “I can’t believe I found this in an alley!”

Join Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey alum Jim Dandy, award-winning burlesque performer Delilah Dentata, and guest artists Fox Martin, Jo’Rie Tigerlily, and Rivie Wiles for a night of performances that are a little off-key in all the best ways.

We invite you to stick around after the show – piano karaoke begins right where we leave off. Start your evening with our sensationally skilled performers, end it by absolutely destroying “Don’t Stop Believing.”

Doors: 7:00 p.m. | Show: 7:30-9:00 p.m.

Adv: $25 | Day-of: $30

Please note: The entrance to Sid Gold’s is in the alley between 4th and 5th St. NE. (Look for the “Piano Bar” sign!)