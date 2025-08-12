Blue Note Burlesque at Sid Gold’s Request Room
Thursday, September 18, 2025

Blue Note Burlesque at Sid Gold’s Request Room

1262 5th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
NoMa Union Market

Sid Gold's Request Room

Advance: $25 | Day-Of: $30

A blue note is a musical moment that doesn’t quite land where you expect. And that’s the spirit behind this burlesque review from DMVariety!

Kick off your weekend early with Blue Note Burlesque, a night of vintage tease and thrilling variety acts that’ll leave you exclaiming “I can’t believe I found this in an alley!”

Join Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey alum Jim Dandy, award-winning burlesque performer Delilah Dentata, and guest artists Fox Martin, Jo’Rie Tigerlily, and Rivie Wiles for a night of performances that are a little off-key in all the best ways.

We invite you to stick around after the show – piano karaoke begins right where we leave off. Start your evening with our sensationally skilled performers, end it by absolutely destroying “Don’t Stop Believing.”

Doors: 7:00 p.m. | Show: 7:30-9:00 p.m.

Adv: $25 | Day-of: $30

Please note: The entrance to Sid Gold’s is in the alley between 4th and 5th St. NE. (Look for the “Piano Bar” sign!)

Thursday, September 18, 2025 07:30 pm
Doors open at 07:00 pm

Sid Gold's Request Room
