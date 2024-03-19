Blossom: International Trans Day of Visibility Gala in Washington, DC

Presented in partnership by Trans USA National Pageantry and the National Center for Transgender Equality, the 1st annual Blossom Gala at Hook Hall will serve as the culminating event of our International Trans Day of Visibility programming in Washington, DC.

Preceded by an impactful, inspiring rally at the national mall, Blossom is a fundraising initiative that blends keynote speakers, a Q&A panel discussion with national leaders in the movement for transgender equality, and the artistry of drag with our finale CHERRY BOMB–an all-trans drag showcase featuring internationally renowned entertainers as well as our favorite local legends! And a Drag Race headliner to be announced soon!

This pivotal event will bring trans leaders at the local, regional, and national level together to support the advocacy efforts of both non-profits, serving as the official public launch of the TRANSform the Vote initiative — A nationwide movement of transgender people and allies TRANSforming the nation by making our voices heard at the ballot box.

Multiple ticket options are available to ensure that this event remains accessible to all, and we invite all attendees to “dress to impress” with their interpretation of Blossom — a theme that celebrates the beauty of coming into one’s own as a visible member of the trans, non-binary, and gender non-conforming community.

VIP Guests will receive access to our premium open bar from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM and light hors d’Oeurves, in addition to premium seating. (Please note that a limited number of these exclusive tickets will be available.)

So, with all the hate and negativity permeating our world today, save the date for Blossom — a true celebration of trans excellence, joy, pride, and power.

Sponsored by Attig Curran Steel PLLC