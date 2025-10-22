Bloomingdale’s Tysons Corner x DC Modern Luxury: Art of Luxury Panel

Join us for an Art of Luxury panel discussion hosted by Jessica Powers-Volz, Group Publisher for Modern Luxury DC. Discover what is new and trending in skincare, beauty, and fashion from our expert panelists – Joy Kingsley-Ibeh, Local Stylist and CEO & Founder of Kingsley Model + Talent Management, Tim Quinn, Co-Founder of HALO42 and former makeup artist and VP of Armani Beauty, and Barnette Holston, DC stylist and fashion influencer (@dcfashionfool).

After the show, enjoy DJ beats, brand activations and more! Plus, enjoy storewide savings during our Buy More Save More event!*

Your $25.00 reservation fee will include access to the panel, a $50 Bloomingdale’s Gift Card upon arrival, little brown gift bag, and access to our pre-show reception with breakfast bites & bubbles.