Bloomingdale's Tysons Corner x DC Modern Luxury: Art of Luxury Panel
Saturday, October 25, 2025

Bloomingdale’s Tysons Corner x DC Modern Luxury: Art of Luxury Panel

8100 Tysons Corner Center BLOOMINGDALE'S MC LEAN, VA 22102 United States

Bloomingdale's Tysons Corner

Join us for an Art of Luxury panel discussion hosted by Jessica Powers-Volz, Group Publisher for Modern Luxury DC. Discover what is new and trending in skincare, beauty, and fashion from our expert panelists – Joy Kingsley-Ibeh, Local Stylist and CEO & Founder of Kingsley Model + Talent Management, Tim Quinn, Co-Founder of HALO42 and former makeup artist and VP of Armani Beauty, and Barnette Holston, DC stylist and fashion influencer (@dcfashionfool).

After the show, enjoy DJ beats, brand activations and more! Plus, enjoy storewide savings during our Buy More Save More event!*

Your $25.00 reservation fee will include access to the panel, a $50 Bloomingdale’s Gift Card upon arrival, little brown gift bag, and access to our pre-show reception with breakfast bites & bubbles.

Saturday, October 25, 2025 09:00 am

Bloomingdale's Tysons Corner
