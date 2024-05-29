BloominGay’s Pride in the Park 2024
Saturday, June 1, 2024

Washington, District of Columbia 20001
Bloomingdale // Eckington

Crispus Attucks Park

Double Trouble tickets 2 for $50 Advance tickets $30 Same-Day tickets $50 

Join BloominGays for our 7th Annual Pride in the Park, as we raise money to support Crispus Attucks Park and local LGBT organizations.

All tickets include a commemorative drinking cup, cocktails at homes around the park, and a fun day of summer celebrations as we celebrate Pride Month in DC.

Proceeds benefit the park and local LGBT organizations.

LGBTQIA

Saturday, June 1, 2024 01:00 pm

Crispus Attucks Park
