Bliss/Full Farm-to-Table Mindful Eating Workshop
Saturday, March 30, 2024

300 V St NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20001, US
Shaw // Logan Circle

Common Good City Farm

Workshop is sliding scale $25 - $45

About This Event

Join us for another awakening & meditative meal experience curated by earth being alchemy, inspired by the coming of Spring.
We’ll share an educational presentation on mindful eating & the importance of eating in season, focused on deepening our understanding of holistic & plant-based wellness. We will center the in-season produce from Common Good City Farm network and provide a colorful living foods centered/plant-based meal and guided food meditation. Guests are invited to share space, enjoy the moment, and redefine their relationship with food.

Saturday, March 30, 2024 03:00 pm
