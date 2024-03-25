Bliss/Full Farm-to-Table Mindful Eating Workshop

Join us for another awakening & meditative meal experience curated by earth being alchemy, inspired by the coming of Spring.

We’ll share an educational presentation on mindful eating & the importance of eating in season, focused on deepening our understanding of holistic & plant-based wellness. We will center the in-season produce from Common Good City Farm network and provide a colorful living foods centered/plant-based meal and guided food meditation. Guests are invited to share space, enjoy the moment, and redefine their relationship with food.