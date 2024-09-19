Blessing of the Animals at Washington National Cathedral
Sunday, October 6, 2024

Blessing of the Animals at Washington National Cathedral

3101 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20016, US
Free and open to all creatures great and small! No registration or tickets required.

A joyful gathering and service to commemorate the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals and the environment. All creatures great and small and their caretakers are welcome. Special guests at the service: adoptable dogs from DC-based charity City Dogs & City Kitties Rescue, which found homes for 1299 pets last year. CDCK rescues dogs and cats from overwhelmed, rural shelters, and brings them to loving foster homes in the DC area until their adoptions. Many of these animals were within hours of scheduled euthanasia, simply for lack of space or funds.

Sunday, October 6, 2024 02:00 pm
Doors open at 01:30 pm

