Blessing of the Animals at Washington National Cathedral

A joyful gathering and service to commemorate the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals and the environment. All creatures great and small and their caretakers are welcome. Special guests at the service: adoptable dogs from DC-based charity City Dogs & City Kitties Rescue, which found homes for 1299 pets last year. CDCK rescues dogs and cats from overwhelmed, rural shelters, and brings them to loving foster homes in the DC area until their adoptions. Many of these animals were within hours of scheduled euthanasia, simply for lack of space or funds.