Black Women’s Business Retreat: Be EmpowHERed
Friday, January 12, 2024

4646 Montgomery Avenue, Bethesda, Maryland 20814, US
Bethesda

AC Hotel Bethesda

Registration: $660.00 | Two payment options: (1) Pay in full and (2) Payment plan - 2-part payment (30-day increments)

About This Event

Make 2024 your unstoppable year in business!

Kick off the new year at an inspiring, creative retreat designed to nourish your entrepreneurial vision and uplift you on the journey. Join us at the Be EmpowHERed Black Women’s Business Retreat on January 12-14, 2024 at the AC Hotel in downtown Bethesda, Maryland. This retreat experience is uniquely designed for black women entrepreneurs ready to write the next chapter of success in their business story.

Whether you’re an aspiring entrepreneur or an established business owner—the Be EmpowHERed retreat is a transformative experience that will help unleash you power and maximize your potential, both working and growing your business. We’re dedicated to provide you with tools and strategic support from the engaging expert-led sessions, to the creative self-care activities, and sisterly networking opportunities.

You deserve to create the life and business of your dreams. The time is now to invest in yourself and your business. Secure your seat now and let’s get started – together. Register: www.beempowHERedretreat.com

Date

Friday, January 12, 2024 04:00 pm

Location

AC Hotel Bethesda
