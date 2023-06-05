Community Submitted

Monday, June 19, 2023

Black Soulstice: A Juneteenth Summer Jam

1734 20th St. NW, DC
Dupont Circle

Ìpàdé

$15+

About This Event

Join us for a celebration of BLACK JOY, creativity and abundance with an unforgettable summer jam! Enjoy a day of live performances, delicious food, and fun activities featuring local wellness practitioners, artists and Black-owned businesses.

Our lineup features something for everyone to reinvigorate a sense of freedom in body, mind and spirit:

Kemetic (Egyptian) yoga
Reiki
Open Artspace: Mandala Workshop
Lunch and cold-pressed juice sponsored by Rawish
Live DJ
Games
Food vendors
+ more!

Bring your friends and family and get ready to groove to the beats of Black joy, abundance and liberation!

