Saturday, June 17, 2023

Black Queer Publications in DC Panel

336 Randolph Pl. NE, DC
Brentwood

STABLE Arts

Over the years, a number of gathering spaces and events have helped to define Washington, DC as an important cultural center for Black queer life. The stories of these spaces are often interconnected with locally-founded Black queer publications. Such publications have and continue to serve as a record of the gatherings, the concerns, and the ideas of DC's Black queer communities. This panel will explore the histories of some of these publications and their impact.

Saturday, June 17, 2023 02:00 pm

STABLE Arts
