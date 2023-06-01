Black Queer Publications in DC Panel

Sunday, June 4th, 2023 @ 2:00:pm
Moveius Contemporary Ballet presents IMPRESSIONS
Dance Loft on 14
More details
Over the years, a number of gathering spaces and events have helped to define Washington, DC as an important cultural center for Black queer life. The stories of these spaces are often interconnected with locally-founded Black queer publications. Such publications have and continue to serve as a record of the gatherings, the concerns, and the ideas of DC’s Black queer communities. This panel will explore the histories of some of these publications and their impact.
