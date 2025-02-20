BLACK PANTHER WOMAN: THE POLITICAL AND SPIRITUAL LIFE OF ERICKA HUGGINS

Join us for a book talk with one of the most accomplished novelists, Mary Frances Phillips. A mesmerizing story about a mother and transcending the traditional male-centric study of the Black Panther Party, Black Panther Woman offers an innovative analysis of Black political life at the intersections of gender, motherhood and mass incarceration. This event is free with first-come, first-served seating.

To request accommodations for this event or to inquire about accessibility please email [email protected] ideally one week in advance of the event date. We will make an effort to accommodate all requests up until the time of the event.