BLACK PANTHER WOMAN: THE POLITICAL AND SPIRITUAL LIFE OF ERICKA HUGGINS

Saturday, February 22, 2025

1324 4th Street NE Washington, DC 20002

Politics and Prose at Union Market

Join us for a book talk with one of the most accomplished novelists, Mary Frances Phillips. A mesmerizing story about a mother and transcending the traditional male-centric study of the Black Panther Party, Black Panther Woman offers an innovative analysis of Black political life at the intersections of gender, motherhood and mass incarceration. This event is free with first-come, first-served seating.

Saturday, February 22, 2025 06:00 pm

Politics and Prose at Union Market
