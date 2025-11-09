Black Light: A Howard Short Film Showcase is a two-night celebration of Howard University’s emerging filmmakers, presented by Obibini Pictures and co-curated by MFA filmmaker Zion Murphy. Hosted at the historic Miracle Theatre, the event features short films by undergraduate Directing for Film & TV students, MFA alumni filmmakers, and members of the Howard University Film Organization (HUFO). Special guests include Terence Nance (Random Acts of Flyness) and Karyn Parsons (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air), who joins for a screening and Q&A of On Monday of Last Week, directed by Akosua Adoma Owusu