Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Black Light: A Howard Short Film Showcase

535 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Miracle Theatre

Black Light: A Howard Short Film Showcase is a two-night celebration of Howard University’s emerging filmmakers, presented by Obibini Pictures and co-curated by MFA filmmaker Zion Murphy. Hosted at the historic Miracle Theatre, the event features short films by undergraduate Directing for Film & TV students, MFA alumni filmmakers, and members of the Howard University Film Organization (HUFO). Special guests include Terence Nance (Random Acts of Flyness) and Karyn Parsons (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air), who joins for a screening and Q&A of On Monday of Last Week, directed by Akosua Adoma Owusu

Tuesday, December 2, 2025 06:00 pm
Doors open at 06:00 pm

Miracle Theatre
