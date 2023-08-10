Black Leaves Dance Company: 100 Leaves Gala “Sons of Douglass”

Enjoy a night of Excellence, Music, Food and Black Joy. Dance with Black Leaves at the 1st Annual 100 Leaves Gala at Washington, DC’s Atlas Performing Arts Center and witness their provocative and timely ballet “Sons of Douglass.” Through dance and spoken word, this modern ballet explores themes related to identity and self-actualization in relation to the prophetic words of Frederick Douglass and other African-American philosophers. In addition to presenting their ballet, Black Leaves will honor prominent Black activists within LGBTQIA community and welcome supporters at a reception following. Dress will be Harlem Renaissance theme.

6:00 pm – Red Carpet Cocktail Hour & Live Music

7:00 pm – Black Leaves Legacy Awards & “Sons of Douglass” ballet

8:30 pm – “100 Leaves Lounge” – Reception