Afternoon Bird Walk: Four Mile Run Park

This program is part of the Audubon Society of Northern Virginia’s Stretch Our Parks initiative, in partnership with the Four Mile Run Conservatory Foundation.

Afternoon is a great time for a bird walk through Four Mile Run Park – newer birders as well as veteran birders are welcome to join!

If you have binoculars, please bring them with you.

Trails in the park are flat, paved, and accessible.

Carol Mullen, your birding guide, is a long-time birder and, thanks to the iNaturalist app, is learning to ID plants, insects and fungi, too. Her favorite bird in the American Dipper, or Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, or maybe the Belted Kingfisher.

Registration for this event is recommended but not required. If you register, you will receive an email notification if the walk needs to be canceled or postponed due to weather or trail conditions.

We will be documenting the birds we see in eBird, and the leader will share the eBird list with you after the walk. If you don’t already have an eBird account, you can sign up for a free one here: ebird.org/home

Visit our Bird Walks page for more ASNV bird walks.