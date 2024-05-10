Bird Walk: Four Mile Run Park
Saturday, May 25, 2024

Bird Walk: Four Mile Run Park

3700 Commonwealth Avenue Alexandria, VA 22305
VA

Four Mile Run Park

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Donation based

About This Event

Afternoon Bird Walk: Four Mile Run Park

This program is part of the Audubon Society of Northern Virginia’s Stretch Our Parks initiative, in partnership with the Four Mile Run Conservatory Foundation.

Afternoon is a great time for a bird walk through Four Mile Run Park – newer birders as well as veteran birders are welcome to join!

If you have binoculars, please bring them with you.

Trails in the park are flat, paved, and accessible.

Carol Mullen, your birding guide, is a long-time birder and, thanks to the iNaturalist app, is learning to ID plants, insects and fungi, too. Her favorite bird in the American Dipper, or Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, or maybe the Belted Kingfisher.

Registration for this event is recommended but not required. If you register, you will receive an email notification if the walk needs to be canceled or postponed due to weather or trail conditions.

We will be documenting the birds we see in eBird, and the leader will share the eBird list with you after the walk. If you don’t already have an eBird account, you can sign up for a free one here: ebird.org/home

Visit our Bird Walks page for more ASNV bird walks.

Tags

fitnessOutdoor Activities

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, May 25, 2024 05:00 pm

Location

Four Mile Run Park
View Map